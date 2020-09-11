City Traffic Police installs median reflectors, road reflector studs
September 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With Dasara fast approaching, the Mysuru City Traffic Police have taken up installation of median reflectors, road reflector studs and road safety sign boards across the city.  

The installation works began yesterday at several places like Kalidasa Road where the medians are not clearly visible after dark. These reflectors will alert the motorists of the presence of medians to                                              avoid accidents. 

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has already taken up beautification works of prominent Circles and junctions across the city. Not to be left behind, the Traffic Police personnel led by ACP (Traffic) S.N. Sandesh Kumar took up installation of reflectors on concrete road medians, road reflector studs on prominent roads and traffic rule hoardings among other things near turns and road junctions.

Devaraja Traffic Inspector Muniyappa, V.V. Puram Traffic Inspector Aruna Kumari, Krishnaraja Traffic Inspector Vinay, Narasimharaja Traffic inspector Diwakar Gowda and Siddarthanagar Traffic Inspector Basavaraju and staff have taken up installation works in their limits.

