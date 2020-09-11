Free Legal Aid Centre inaugurated at Taluk Office

September 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Civil Judge and Member-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) B.P. Devamane inaugurated the free Legal Aid Centre of Mysuru Taluk at Mini Vidhana Soudha in city yesterday.

The DLSA, acting on the direction from Karnataka Legal Services Authority, has set up the Legal Aid Centre to provide free legal advocacy to farmers and other members of the public on revenue matters and other such issues. An advocate will be made available at the Centre for providing free legal assistance.

At an event held at Mini Vidhana Soudha, he said the purpose of opening the Centre was to provide free legal assistance to poor people and farmers who cannot afford to engage advocates to fight their cases in Courts.

“The Constitution has underlined the importance of justice to one and all without differentiation. But many people are not approaching Courts because of their financial inability. Understanding this, the concept of free legal aid was implemented and it was helping the poor and the needy. The purpose of setting up of this Centre will be useful if more and more people take advantage of the facility,” he said.

The Judge said that advocate Jennifer will be available at this Centre to provide free legal assistance to everyone every Thursday and Friday. If there is a demand, the advocate will stay at the Centre on all working days, he added.

Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar K.R. Rakshit said that Article 39 (A) of the Constitution says that every person must get free legal aid. Rich people have money to engage advocates to fight their cases but the poor cannot afford litigations. With this purpose, the Centre has been set up and people can make use of the facility, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Venkataraju, Executive Officer of Mysuru Taluk Panchayat Krishnakumar, Assistant Director of Land Records Vivek Mahadev and others were present.