Closure of tourist spots: Delegation of Travel Associations to meet CM this evening

October 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A delegation of associations connected with travel and tourism industry is planning to meet Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa this evening and appeal him to direct the District Administration to revoke the order on the closure of all tourist spots in and around city till Nov. 1.

Addressing a joint news conference here this morning, B.S. Prashanth, President, Karnataka Tourism Forum, Mysore Division and C. Narayanagowda, President, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, said they were very much ‘unhappy’ with ‘unscientific’ and ‘unilateral’ decision for the closure of all tourist spots from Oct. 17 to Nov. 1 to check spreading of pandemic.

The tourism industry has hit the rock bottom since March following outbreak of Coronavirus. They had expected revival of their business during Dasara but that also washed away due to the closure of tourist spots. Now, tourists will go to Waynad in Kerala or Ooty in Tamil Nadu during Dasara vacation and it will be a big loss for Karnataka, the observed.

Many of them have taken bank loans to buy and operate tourist vehicles. Dasara is the only time when thousands of tourists flock the city to see important tourist spots and closing down them now was nothing but a wrong idea, they alleged.

The State Government is planning to celebrate this year’s Dasara in a simple manner by spending Rs.15 crore. Let them distribute Rs.10 crore among all those who are directly or indirectly dependent on tourism. For courtesy sake, the District Administration should have consulted all stakeholders before taking such a drastic step, they noted.

They said on the one hand the District Administration has closed tourist spots and on the other hand the Mysuru City Corporation has launched a drive to collect taxes. How is it possible for us to pay taxes when COVID-19 had delivered a deadly blow to tourism industry, they asked.

They said a delegation of all associations concerned with tourism will be meeting the CM this evening and request him to revoke the closure order in the interest of tourism industry.

Mysuru Travels Association President H. Shivalingaiah, Mysore Travel Mart President C.A. Jayakumar, Mysuru Approved Tourist Guides Association President Ashok, Mysuru District and City Maxicab Owners’ Welfare Association President A.C. Ravi, Mysuru District Tourist Bus Owners’ Association President Pruthviraj and others were present.