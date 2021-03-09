At Women’s Day celebrations, MCC Commissioner calls upon empowered women to empower others

March 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that one of the main objectives of International Women’s Day celebration is to fete achiever women and thus motivate young women to attain their goals in life, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag called upon the already empowered women to empower others in the society.

She was speaking as the guest of honour at the International Women’s Day celebration organised by Mysuru Unit of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at its office near the Deputy Commissioner’s office here this morning.

Pointing out that women should stand up to compete with men in all fields on equal terms, Shilpa Nag emphasised on the need for ending gender discrimination and gender inequality at a time when women are making name and fame in almost all sectors through sheer determination and dedication.

Highlighting the importance of developing social concerns at an young age, she said that the youths of today must not wait till they attain the age of majority (18 years) and instead focus on social responsibilities and concerns right from the school days.

Citing the example of Pakistan’s Child Rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who fought for girl child education in her country, where religious fundamentalism ruled the roost, the MCC Commissioner observed that the notion that ‘today’s children are tomorrow’s citizens’ should change to ‘today’s children are also today’s citizens,’ especially in the backdrop of rapid advancements in technology.

Noting that it is important for all of us to develop sensitivity towards our ecology and environment, Shilpa Nag said that if not, there are dangers that we have to buy naturally available oxygen too in the coming days, just like we are buying bottled water. The springing up of Oxygen Clubs in some of the metropolitan cities is an indication of this, she added.

Earlier, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, who spoke after inaugurating the programme, said that women should focus on leading a self-reliant life.

Underlining the significance of International Women’s Day, she said that mothers should concentrate more on educating their girl children rather than getting them married off early.

Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Dr. C. Chaitra of JSS Hospital, Dr. Rashmi of K.R. Hospital and Devaraja PSI Leelavathi were felicitated on the occasion along with Bharat Scouts and Guides Mysuru Vice-President Dr. J. Kamala Raman, who presided over the event.

Bharat Scouts & Guides Dist. Chief Commissioner P. Vishwanath, Dist. Commissioner (Scouts) T.S. Ravishankar, District Commissioner (Guides) Pushpavalli, office-bearers Dr. K.B. Gurumurthy, Abdul Jameel, S. Sujaya, T.S. Mohan Kumar and others were present.

‘3 mega activities launched as part of Swachh Survekshan’

Speaking to press persons after the programme, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that the process of launching three mega-activities as part of Swachh Survekshan in all the nine Zones of the City Corporation, has started from today.

Pointing out that the Swachh Survekshan to rank the cities of the country in terms of cleanliness and hygiene, started in January this year and will conclude on Mar. 31, she said that already a Central team had visited the city for assessing the city’s cleanliness.

Noting that her predecessor Commissioner had launched various activities for making the city get the top rank, she said that such activities will continue and the MCC will be launching a wider awareness and sensitisation programmes for getting a larger number of feedback from the citizens.

Observing that citizen feedback is vital for the city to get the top slot in cleanliness rankings, she called upon the city residents to send feedback and also at the same time concentrate on keeping their premises as well as their vicinity clean and tidy. Underlining the role of citizens for the city to regain the ‘Cleanest City’ tag, she said that all the citizens should have the concept, objective and responsibility in making Mysuru, the Cleanest City.

Referring to the Deputy Commissioner’s announcement that the city will be made a plastic-free city from Apr. 5, with strict enforcement of rules, Shilpa Nag said that the use of a certain category of plastics has been banned as per Solid Waste Management Act, 2016.

Maintaining that the ban on plastics had a partial impact in Mysuru, she said that, however, the use of plastics rose with the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. However, this will be contained in the coming days with increased use of cloth bags and other non-plastic substances.

Noting that alternative arrangements have to be made before enforcement of a strict ban on plastics, she said that women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and other women organisations will be engaged in large-scale manufacture of cloth bags, to meet the demand of the citizens.