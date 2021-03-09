Husband among two arrested for woman’s murder near K.R. Pet

March 9, 2021

K.R. Pet: K.R. Pet Rural Police, who have solved the murder of a woman, whose chopped body was found in Hemagiri River in the taluk on November last, have arrested two persons including the deceased woman’s husband.

While the murdered woman was identified as Asha (28), daughter of Gowrishankar of Deshavalli village in Pandavapura taluk, the arrested are Rangappa, the deceased woman’s husband and his relative Chandra.

On Nov. 17, 2020, the chopped body of Asha, which was stuffed in a gunny bag, was found by the villagers in the Hemagiri River canal near Bandihole, who had informed K.R. Pet Rural Police. The body of Asha was chopped into 14 pieces.

The Police, who had conducted mahazar, were unable to establish the identity of the deceased, considered it as an unidentified body, registered a case and took up the investigation.

During investigation, the Police came across a missing complaint lodged by Gowrishankar at Pandavapura Police Station and summoned him to K.R. Pet Rural Police Station, where they showed the photos of the chopped body to Gowrishankar, who identified the body as that of his daughter Asha. He had also expressed his doubts on his son-in-law Rangappa.

The Police, who began to search for Rangappa, came to know that he was absconding and launched a hunt to trace him. Following information that Rangappa was hiding in Bengaluru, K.R. Pet Rural Police, who left for Bengaluru, have arrested him.

During interrogation, accused Rangappa is said to have told the Police that his wife Asha was allegedly having an affair and despite advising her she did not mend her ways. He further told the Police that fed up with her behaviour, he (Rangappa), along with his brother-in-law Chandra, murdered her and chopped her body into pieces with a machete, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. M. Ashwini.

The SP further said that the accused searched and gave the machete which they had thrown away and the Police have seized a TVS moped used for transporting the body and a bike.

Dy.SP N. Naveen Kumar, Circle Inspector M.K. Deepak, Rural Sub-Inspector Suresh, Town Sub-Inspector B.P. Byatarayagowda, ASI Krishna, Ravikiran and Lokesh, Head Constables B.S. Chandrashekar, B.S. Umesh and Sridhar and Constables S. Arunkumar, Jayavardhan, K. Shivakumar, P. Revanna, Manu and Pradeep, drivers Ravi, Virupaksha and Vasu, Pandavapura Police staff B.J. Revanna and K.P. Chethan took part in the operation.