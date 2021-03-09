“CD is 100 percent fake, I am totally innocent”

March 9, 2021

Bengaluru: Former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi claimed that the sex CD is 100 percent fake and he is totally innocent.

Coming out in public days after the alleged sex CD became public in social media, Jarkiholi told media persons this morning that he knew two months ago that a fake sex CD on him will be released. But it was not shared with anyone since he was innocent.

“It is a big conspiracy and I know persons behind it. I will not rest till those conspirators are sent to jail,” he added.

He claimed that Rs.20 crore has been spent on making of the CD and the conspiracy had been hatched in Yesvantpur and Hulimavu. The girl in the CD has allegedly been paid Rs.5 crore cash and a flat.

“At this juncture, I am not going to disclose names of those who are behind this conspiracy. It has been conspired from 4th floor of an apartment adjacent to Yesvantpur Police Station and on 5th floor of an apartment adjacent to Orion Mall,” he claimed.

Jarkiholi said he was thankful to former CM and JD(S) leader, H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Minister H.D. Revanna, several Ministers and legislators of all three parties, for standing behind him at this hour of crisis.

Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa also called and consoled me. “I was in Mysuru temple when the fake sex CD was released in Bengaluru. It is a deep-rooted conspiracy to finish me politically. I am not going to keep quiet till those behind this conspiracy are sent to jail,” he said.

Ramesh Jarkiholi appeared in public this morning, after a sex CD containing the video clippings of him in intimate moments with a lady, was handed over to Bengaluru Police by Dinesh Kallahalli, a social activist, last week seeking probe. This had forced Ramesh to resign to his Minister post. Since then, he had gone underground to avoid media.

It may be mentioned here that Ramesh Jarkiholi has been accused of abusing a woman sexually promising her a Government job.