Giant coconut Shivalinga opens for public darshan

March 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A 21-foot-tall Shivalinga made out of coconuts that will be the prime attraction during the Mahashivarathri celebrations in city this year is open for public viewing from yesterday.

Alanahalli branch of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya has undertaken this project. The Shivalinga has been prepared by those artists who make tableau during Dasara procession. As many as 20 artists have used 8,000 coconuts for this project and the height of Shivalinga is 21-ft and 18-ft width.

The giant Shivalinga will be on public display from Mar. 8 till Mar. 13 from 6 am to 10 pm at Lalitha Mahal Grounds. The Shivalinga was inaugurated by MLA S.A. Ramdas. Impressed by the structure, Ramdas said that the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya was spreading the message of peace and brotherhood.

“Brahma Kumari movement lays emphasis on the fact that a human being is the embodiment of seven qualities — knowledge, purity, peace, love, happiness, bliss and power. Like peace, happiness is an innate quality; there is no medicine like happiness. You have to make others happy to experience it yourself,” Ramdas said.

“You offer a range of educational programmes in moral and spiritual values aimed at building a greater awareness of the worth and dignity of the human beings. You have a vision of a world where everyone lives in harmony with others and the natural world,” he added.

The inaugural event was presided over by Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji. MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Mandya branch chief convener of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Brahma Kumari B.K. Sharada, Hassan branch chief convener B.K. Meena, Corporator Roopa and others were present.

Discourses daily evening

March 9: Paramatmanannu Guruthisuvudu Hege?

March 10: Rajayoga Abhyasada Vidhana Mattu Prapthi

March 11: Nirupayuktha Swabhava Samskaragalannu Parivarthane maaduva bage

March 12: Saphalatheya Sopaanagalu