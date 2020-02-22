Mahashivaratri celebrations

February 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mahashivaratri festival was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in the city yesterday. Devotees made a beeline to many Shiva temples across the city, right from early morning. Some devotees also observed fast and kept night vigil, in keeping with the traditional practice.

Braving the scorching sun, devotees queued up for darshan at Trinayaneshwara Swamy Temple in the Palace premises, where the deity of Lord Shiva was adorned with a 11-kg golden mask (Chinnada Kolaga), gifted by the erstwhile Mysuru rulers in 1952 following the birth of Srikanta Datta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. The Kolaga was brought from the District Treasury to the Temple on Thursday under tight police security. The puja began at 4.30 am, with the temple priests performing Rudrabhisheka, Bilwarchane and other rituals, following which the temple was opened for devotees, who continued to throng the temple till midnight.

Trinayaneshwara Swamy Temple

A large number of devotees were also seen at 108 Shivalinga Temple in Sri Shivashilpi Bramharshi Gurukula premises on Ramanuja Road. Special pujas were performed at Sri Kameshwara-Kameshwari Temple also on Ramanuja Road.

Other temples in the city which witnessed heavy rush included Chandramouleshwara Temple at Mathru Mandali Circle, Maruti temple in T.K. Layout and Mahadeshwara temple in Lashkar Mohalla.

Sri Shaivashilpi Brahmarshi Gurukula

Homas and special pujas marked the celebrations at Avadhoota Datta Peetham on Nanjangud Road. The Nada Mantapa in the Ashrama premises was specially decorated for the festival and cultural programmes were held.

There was a heavy rush at Mahalingeshwara Temple in Srirampura, Prasanna Vishweshwara Temple in Chamarajapuram, Chandramouleshwara temple in K.G. Koppal, Ramalingeshwara temple in Vidyaranyapuram, Mukkanneshwara Swamy temple in Ashokapuram and Mahadeshwaraswamy temple in Kumbarakoppal.

Avadhoota Datta Peetham

The MCC authorities checked the quality of Prasada and food served to the devotees.

Today, the deity of Chandramouleshwara temple at Mathru Mandali circle was taken in a procession in the main thoroughfares of the locality.

While people stood in long queues at various Temples across the city to have darshan of Lord Shiva and offer prayers on the occasion of Mahashivaratri, city-based artist L. Yogananda showed his devotion in an artistic way. He made this 6×8 ft. portrait of the Deity using Bilva Patra, Vermilion (Kumkum) and oil, offered by the devotees, at the premises of Trinayaneshwara Swamy Temple, popularly known as Trineshwara Swamy Temple in Mysore Palace, last evening.

Nanjangud: Srikanteshwara temple in the Temple town, popularly known as ‘Dakshina Kashi,’ was a beehive of activity from dawn on Friday. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple and the temple authorities had made special arrangements to facilitate the devotees to have early darshan.