Budget: Hospitality industry upset

March 9, 2021

Minister, MP hail allocations to Mysuru

New Delhi: Industry stakeholders from hospitality said they were ‘disappointed’ at the lack of direct support for the worst hit sector by COVID-19 in the Karnataka Budget presented by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the Legislative Assembly.

“Lack of immediate direct support has disappointed the hotel industry,” said Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda.

“The Budget has failed to address our persistent demands for succour in the aftermath of the pandemic-induced-lockdown. We have not got any support and tax incentives we had demanded. We are deeply disappointed,” he added.

“The hotel and hospitality sector had high expectations for some relief being given to the pandemic hit sector, but not even one of our requests has been acceded. Greater disappointment is since the government has not considered our repeated requests,” Narayanagowda said.

However, the Budget was hailed by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar who said that Mysuru has got a bonanza including the establishment of Regional Cancer Centre like Kidwai Memorial Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru, temporary residential facility for construction workers, Rs. 1 crore grant for staging Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’ play through Rangayanas and the setting up of integrated theme park at downstream of Kabini Dam under PPP model at a cost of Rs. 50 crore.

All these measures will improve the economy of Mysuru and will provide the much-needed relief to cancer patients who are going to other cities to avail the medical facilities, Somashekar said.

He also hailed the Budget announcement of bringing the areas falling under the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) under the jurisdiction of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KUWSSB) for better management of water supply and sewerage facilities.

MP Pratap Simha too hailed the Budget and said that Mysuru that was neglected in many years has got a gift from Yediyurappa. It is a people-friendly and farmer-friendly Budget.

“Though the CM has not made an announcement of expanding the Mysore Airport runway and the fund allocation for the same, the CM has given in-principle approval to grant Rs. 150 crore to the project,” Simha said.

Farmers ignored

President Kurubur Shanthkumar said that the Budget was “urban-centric” and has ignored farmers. “Nothing concrete has been announced for the farm sector and the CM has been claiming that it is a farmer-friendly Budget. The main focus of the Budget is cities and all the farm issues have been pushed aside,” he said.

He criticised the Rs. 5 crore grants for giving loans against pledged assets to farmers. “Actually, Rs. 1 crore each had to be allocated to each APMC to facilitate farmers get the loans. The Budget allocates just Rs. 5 crore for 175 APMCs,” he added.