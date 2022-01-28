Food Zone to come up atop Chamundi Hill

January 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Setting in motion a slew of development works across Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) this morning performed guddali puja for a number of works at various places coming under the Constituency.

Pratap Simha and GTD launched the works for the Rs. 3.81 crore Food Zone atop Chamundi Hill. Though the Food Zone project was officially inaugurated by the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Sept. 2019, the project ran into hurdles due to COVID crisis and objections by various groups. But today, the ambitious project was kickstarted with the MP and the MLA performing guddali puja.

The duo also performed ‘guddali puja’ for concretisation of ST Colony Road and construction of drainage along the road atop Chamundi Hill taken up at a cost of Rs.80 lakh; various development works at Tavarekatte at the foothill at a cost of Rs.40 lakh and construction of a 4.3 km long road at Gorur village under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at a cost of Rs.2.59 crore. The MP and the MLA were also scheduled to launch a host of other developmental works at different villages during the day.