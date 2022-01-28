Food Zone to come up atop Chamundi Hill
January 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Setting in motion a slew of development works across Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) this morning performed guddali puja for a number of works at various places coming under the Constituency.

Pratap Simha and GTD launched the works for the Rs. 3.81 crore Food Zone atop Chamundi Hill. Though the Food Zone  project was officially inaugurated by the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Sept. 2019, the project ran into hurdles due to COVID crisis and objections by various groups. But today, the  ambitious project was kickstarted with the MP and the MLA performing guddali puja.

The duo also performed ‘guddali puja’ for concretisation of ST Colony Road and construction of drainage along the road atop Chamundi Hill taken up at  a cost of Rs.80 lakh; various development works at Tavarekatte at the foothill at a cost of Rs.40 lakh and construction of a 4.3 km long road at Gorur village under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana  at a cost of Rs.2.59 crore. The MP and the MLA were also scheduled to launch a host of other developmental works at different villages during the day.

  1. A says:
    January 28, 2022 at 7:28 pm

    It seems people with vested interest are hell bent on destroying Chamundi Hill. We can only hope that Goddess Chamundeshwari herself saves her abode from these mindless development. What is the need for Food Zone? Will something extra-ordinary food dishes going be served here that is not available anywhere else in Mysore city? Have the devotees asked for a Food Zone? Chamundi Hill is being converted in to a mini exhibition ground.

  2. boregowda says:
    January 28, 2022 at 8:14 pm

    The funds spent for destroying the ambience of Chamundi Hill can be better spent in the streets of Mysore to upgrade roads, foot paths and street lighting.

