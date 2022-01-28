MCC Council meeting cancelled for want of quorum

January 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The MCC Council meeting on Thursday afternoon, which was said to be the last one for the incumbent Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, was cancelled due to lack of quorum, with many Corporators staying away from the meeting. The meeting was scheduled to discuss waiver of interest on water bill dues, installation of gas pipeline and such other key issues. The meeting commenced as scheduled at 3 pm with Mayor Sunanda Palanetra taking her seat.

But only two Corporators were present, with Corporators from the ruling party too abstaining from the meeting. After waiting for a couple of minutes, the Mayor cancelled the meeting.

MP rushes to meeting

MP Pratap Simha, who rushed to the MCC Office after learning about the cancellation of the Council meeting, questioned the Mayor why the meeting was cancelled in a hurry.

Pointing out that the Mayor could have waited for some more time, Simha argued that he wanted to take the confidence of everyone in the implementation of LPG gas pipeline that is aimed at supplying gas at the doorstep of every household.

Contending that the gas pipeline is for the benefit of people, he observed that some Corporators are being misled about the project.

MP holds closed door meeting

After the Council meeting was cancelled, Mayor Sunanda held a closed door meeting with a few Corporators, both from the ruling party and the Opposition, the MP, the Council Secretary and MCC Commissioner. During the meeting, Pratap Simha sought another meeting, to which the MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said it was not possible as at least a 7-day notice should be issued to all Corporators before a meeting and the powers of the current Mayor to convene the meeting would end in January.

Meeting was cancelled to uphold the dignity of Mayor post

Later speaking to press persons, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra said that the meeting was cancelled in order to uphold the dignity of the Mayor’s Office. Contending that the Corporators would not have attended the meeting even if she waited for a couple of hours, she observed that the Corporators should have attended the meeting out of respect for the Office of the Mayor.

Noting that she could not understand why the Corporators failed to turn up, she said that she got the opportunity to hold only two Council meetings. Stating that this was her last Council meeting as Mayor, Sunanda Palanetra said she believes that it was her misfortune that the meeting was cancelled without discussing any key issues.

MP hits out against BJP MLA

Upset over the cancellation of the Council meeting, BJP MP Pratap Simha lashed out against his own party MLA S.A.Ramdas for writing letters against gas pipeline. Alleging that the MLA had played a key role in ensuring that the MCC Council meeting lacked quorum, Simha wondered why the MLA was objecting to Prime Minister Modi’s ambitious project.

Maintaining that the MLA had objected to legacy waste disposal at Vidyaranyapuram waste management plant, Simha said that there was no point in objecting to LPG gas pipeline, which is an ambitious project of the Centre. Stating that the people of Mysuru are watching what the elected representatives, including himself and Ramdas are doing, the MP said that above all, Goddess Chamundeshwari is there to decide on what is right or wrong.

Contending that it was he who first argued for waiver of interest on water bill dues and issuance of B-Khata for Revenue Layouts, Simha warned against doing politics in respect of the Prime Minister’s schemes.

Replying to allegations that as MP he was not batting for giving representation to Mysuru district in the State Cabinet, Simha said that he would not like to talk on issues other than development.

Arguing that all the 224 MLAs want to become Ministers, he said that it is the BJP high command that decides on Cabinet berths and as such he has nothing to say on the issue.