Third daily flight to Hyderabad takes off

October 28, 2019

Arrival: 6.40 pm – Departure: 7.40 pm

On all Tuesdays, Arrival: 1 pm- Departure: 1.30 pm

Mysuru: As a Deepavali gift to Mysureans, one more daily flight to Hyderabad began operations last night. This will be the third flight to the City of Pearls and will be a direct flight. Among the other two flights, one goes via Chennai and the other is a direct flight. The 72-seater ATR aircraft, operated by low-cost and no frill Indigo Airlines, arrived at Mysore Airport at Mandakalli at 7 pm and took off at 8 pm.

The first day arrival was, however, delayed. From today, the plane will arrive at 6.40 pm and leave Mysuru at 7.40 pm. It will take about one hour 40 minutes to reach Hyderabad and the likely touch down time is 9.20 pm. The fare is Rs. 2,650 per person.

When the flight touched down at Mysore Airport, there were 21 passengers and there were 51 passengers when the plane took off. Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamiji was one of the travellers on the first flight which was flagged off by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

Ticket bookings are open and this flight too is operated under Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ke Aam Nagarik) launched by the Narendra Modi Government to connect smaller and medium airports across India.

While the daily arrival and departure will be at 6.40 pm and 7.40 pm respectively, on Tuesdays, the Indigo flight will arrive at Mysore Airport at 1 pm and leave for Hyderabad at 1.30 pm.

The other two flights to Hyderabad are operated by Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India. While one flight goes directly to Hyderabad, the other leaves Mysuru and reaches Hyderabad via Chennai.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Mysuru Travel Association President C.A. Jayakumar, Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industries President A.S. Satish, Airport Director Manjunath, Airport Advisory Committee members, South Karnataka Operation in-charge of Indigo Airlines Varun and others were present.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Airport Director R. Manjunath said that this Hyderabad flight will be in addition to the regular flights to Kochi, Goa, Hyderabad and Chennai. “We have perfect facilities for the plane operators and we can handle more traffic as the Air Traffic Control Tower is well equipped and all ground-level facilities have been provided,” he said.

On operator TruJet that has evinced keen interest in operating daily flights to Belagavi from Mysuru, Manjunath said that modalities, timings and the route are yet to be finalised, He added, “The response is positive but we will have to finalise the finer details,” he added.

