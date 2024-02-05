Five of a family who had gone missing following harassment from money lenders safe: Cops bring them to Mysuru

February 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Five of a family residing at K.G. Koppal in city, who had gone missing following harassment from private money lenders, are safe and Saraswathipuram Police have brought all the missing persons back to Mysuru. They had taken shelter in Shivamogga.

Those who had gone missing are 35-year-old Mahesh, his wife 28-year-old Bhavani, daughter three-year-old Preksha, father 65-year-old Mahadeva and mother 55-year-old Sumithra.

Following the family going missing, Bhavani’s brother Jagadish had lodged a missing complaint with Saraswathipuram Police and the Police, who had registered a case, tried to trace the family with the help of mobile phone tower location but in vain as they had switched off their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Mahesh, who called one of his relatives over the phone, informed him that they were safe, according to Jagadish.

Saraswathipuram Police, who acted swiftly, came to know that the family was in Shivamogga and went to Shivamogga, traced the family and brought them to Mysuru on Saturday.

The Police, after obtaining individual statements, have closed the missing case and have advised the family not to indulge in such an act in future, said Saraswathipuram Inspector Purushotham to SOM this morning.

It is learnt that Mahesh was lured into marketing business by one Veeresh by promising high returns following which Mahesh took loans from private money lenders for high interest rate and invested in the business. He (Mahesh) also stood guarantee for Veeresh and had got him a loan.

This had resulted in a total of Rs. 35 lakh loan on Mahesh and money lenders began to knock on the doors of Mahesh’s house for repayment and also began to harass Mahesh by abusing him.

Depressed over this as he was losing his respect in front of his neighbours, Mahesh, along with his wife, daughter and parents, went missing on Jan. 20.

Mahesh had also sent a voice message to his friend Darshan, stating that he had stood guarantee for the loan taken by Veeresh and the money lenders were harassing him for repayment. Mahesh had also stated that they would commit suicide by jumping into a well or a lake and had asked Darshan to perform the last rites if at all their bodies were found. Mahesh had also stated not to leave Veeresh, the person responsible for their problems.

But the issue had ended in a good note with Saraswathipuram Police tracing them at Shivamogga and bring all of them back to Mysuru.