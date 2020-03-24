MCC locks meat stall for selling meat by defying order

March 24, 2020

Meat, weighing machines seized; Meat sold at Rs. 800 per kg at city outskirts

Mysuru/Mysore: Officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), led by the Health Officer, on Sunday conducted raid on a meat shop that was open despite closure orders and seized the meat and weighing machine besides locking it.

Following Coronavirus scare, the District Administration had ordered closure of meat shops from Mar. 21 to 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the virus from spreading. But despite the closure order, a meat shop at K.G. Koppal was open and was conducting business.

The MCC officials, on being informed, rushed to the spot and ordered the shop owner to close. But the shop owner, who did not heed to the instructions, continued the business which forced the MCC officials to seize the meat and weighing machine and even lock the shop.

Meat sold at exorbitant rate: As meat shops in city were closed, some shops in city outskirts, defying the closure order sold meat at exorbitant rate on Sunday.

Though a kilogram of meat was being sold at Rs. 800 per kg, people were seen thronging the shops to buy meat despite Janata Curfew, which had no effect on them.

