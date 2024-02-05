Surge in Traffic Fine Collection

February 5, 2024

700 helmet-less riders booked on Feb. 4

2021 – 5.74 crore

2022 – 6.52 crore

2023 – 17.33 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: Traffic penalties in Mysuru City limits have witnessed a noteworthy surge over the past three years.

According to data from the last three years obtained by Star of Mysore, the City Traffic Police collected Rs.17,33,91,500 in 2023 by booking 11,69,896 cases under the Indian Motor Vehicle Act. Notably, the highest penalties were imposed for helmetless riding, targeting both riders and pillion riders.

In 2022, 10,30,771 cases were registered and a total penalty of Rs. 6,52,70,500 was collected. In 2021, 12,28,285 cases resulted in a penalty collection of Rs. 5,74,64,800.

Simultaneously, there has been a substantial increase in accident rates, leading to fatalities and injuries. Many of the injured individuals have sustained life-altering consequences, hindering their ability to lead a normal life post-accident.

While the rise in penalties is reflective of increased enforcement measures, the surge in accidents underscores the ongoing challenges in road safety. Data says that in 2023, 953 accidents occurred within the city limits of which 162 cases were fatal and 791 were non-fatal. 168 people were killed and 984 were injured.

In 2022, 777 accidents occurred of which 170 cases were fatal and 606 were non-fatal. 172 people were killed and 776 were injured. In 2021, 650 accidents occurred within the city limits of which 119 cases were fatal and 533 were non-fatal. 121 people were killed and 675 were injured.

In 2023, July witnessed the highest accidents of 96 with March reporting the lowest of 59 accidents. VV Puram Traffic Sub-Division witnessed the highest of 283 accidents in 2023 closely followed by KR Traffic Sub-Division that witnessed 277 accidents. While Siddhartha Traffic Sub-Division witnessed 231 accidents, Narasimharaja recorded 105 cases and Devaraja Traffic reported the lowest of 57 accidents.

Highest penalty grossers

In 2023, the City Traffic Police booked 6,48,003 cases for riding without helmets, resulting in a penalty collection of Rs. 1,19,72,200. Additionally, 3,64,878 cases were registered for pillion riders without helmets, leading to a penalty collection of Rs. 1,07,86,250.

Other penalties include Rs. 3,34,050 (wrong/haphazard parking and dangerous parking), Rs. 3,21,700 (using mobile phone while driving), Rs. 19,67,050 (driving without safety belt), Rs. 30,450 (jumping traffic signal), Rs. 7,66,000 (driving without licence), Rs. 4,20,700 (reckless driving), Rs. 5,78,050 (tinted glass), Rs. 10,52,050 (defective number plate), Rs. 10,01,600 (no entry), Rs. 5,33,000 (without insurance), Rs. 9,67,400 (triple riding), Rs. 3,64,000 (without documents) and Rs. 14,01,87,550 from other traffic violations.

Pending fines cleared

The Police managed to collect Rs. 17,17,04,750 during the concession period of pending traffic challans where 7,69,301 cases were cleared. The offer enabled residents to capitalise on the rebate to clear pendency at special discounts.

From 3.2.2023 to 11.2.2023, Rs. 12,30,58,650 was collected, from 4.3.2023 to 18.3.2023, Rs. 3,32,60,500 was collected and from 6.07.2023 to 9.9.2023, Rs. 1,53,85,600 was collected.

A suggestion to Traffic Police

Rs. 3.50 lakh helmet fine collected in single day

The City Traffic Police have resumed and intensified their efforts to enforce helmet usage, resulting in a substantial collection of penalties amounting to Rs. 3.50 lakh on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. A total of 700 violators were booked across all Traffic Sub-Divisions, with each violator facing a spot penalty of Rs. 500.

Despite numerous warnings and advisories, the law regarding helmet use for both two-wheeler riders and pillion riders is consistently being violated.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, an elder citizen said the way forward for the Police from the present procedure of catching the culprits is to keep a mobile vehicle without Police signature moving in certain areas where the cases of violation of helmet rule are more and book them throughout the day and night. Do this for two months, you will have a western country traffic discipline in Mysuru. Politicians or influence peddlers should not interfere. — Editor