KSOU to establish Ahilyabai Holkar Study Chair

June 6, 2022

MLC promises Rs. 10 lakh, to seek more grants from Govt.

Mysore/Mysuru: Assuring that Rs. 10 lakh will be given for establishing Ahilyabai Holkar Study Chair in KSOU, MLC A.H. Vishwanath said that he will also make efforts to get Government grants.

He was speaking at the 297th birth anniversary of Rajamata Ahilyabai Holkar at a programme organised by Shepherds India International at Cauvery auditorium in Muktagangothri campus along Hunsur road here recently.

Pointing out that while Shepherds India International will give Rs. 5 lakh, Kanakagiri Charitable Trust will give Rs. 5 lakh, Vishwanath, who is also the Founder-President of Shepherds India International, said that Ahilyabai Holkar who came from a Kuruba family of a rural region in Central India, went on to become a royal family member of the then Holkar dynasty at Indore.

Maintaining that Ahilyabai always fought for the cause of women and took some revolutionary decisions for their empowerment and welfare, the MLC regretted that despite her social contributions, she could not get a befitting place in the annals of history.

Contending that Kuruba community is a 12 crore strong community in the country, he said that the community members are scattered over almost all places of the country. Shepherds India International is working towards bringing them together, he added.

Responding to Vishwanath’s plea for establishment of the Chair, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar said that the University has agreed to the MLC’s proposal.

Pointing out that KSOU has already set up a Rs.15 lakh fund for the same, he said that necessary measures will be initiated for the establishment of the Chair in a fortnight.

Earlier, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who spoke after inaugurating the programme, said that Ahilyabai Holkar was a great patriot and an outstanding woman leader.

Pointing out that Ahilyabai who came from a rural family, went on to become the Queen of Holkar dynasty, he said that the development done during the regime of Holkar, played a key role in Indore getting the cleanest city tag in Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Ahilyabai was the source of inspiration for Prime Minister Modi’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, Dattatreya added.

Kaginele Shakha Mutt Seer Shivanandapuri Swamiji graced the occasion. Shepherds India International District President H. Beerappa, former Corporator Kamalamma and others were present on the occasion.