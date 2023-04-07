Final preparations for PM Modi’s two-day city visit tomorrow

April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr.7 (RK,GA&BS)- With just one day left until the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city for a two-day visit beginning Apr. 8 (tomorrow), the District Administration and City Police have completed the final preparations, ensuring compliance with all the measures required by the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is responsible for the Prime Minister’s security.

The SPG personnel, who have been camping in the city for some time to prepare for the Prime Minister’s hassle-free visit, conducted several inspections this morning at various locations including Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli, KSOU Convocation Hall at Muktagangothri on Hunsur Road, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road and the routes where the PM’s cavalcade will pass through in the city.

The armed guards of the SPG will take control of the security arrangements at Mysuru Airport on the morning of Apr. 8, more than 10 hours before the scheduled arrival of the special flight carrying the Prime Minister and his entourage at 8.40 pm.

The KSOU campus, where the Prime Minister will participate in the inaugural session of the ‘Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’ at 11 am on Apr. 9, will also be taken under the control of SPG at any time.

Official sources have indicated that, except for the Government-owned Doordarshan, no other media personnel will be allowed to cover the Prime Minister’s programme at KSOU on the scheduled day.

A trial run was conducted under the joint supervision of SPG personnel, Police and Revenue officials to test the landing and take-off of the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter at the temporary helipad at Oval Grounds (opposite Crawford Hall, the administrative building of the University of Mysore).

Meanwhile, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is making efforts to spruce up the roads in the city where the Prime Minister’s convoy will pass. This includes cleaning both sides of the road from Oval Grounds to the KSOU campus and pruning any branches of trees that extend over the road. In addition, a thorough inspection of the streetlights is being conducted and any necessary repairs or restorations are being carried out.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth has stated that all necessary security measures have been taken in compliance with the SPG’s directions.

In addition, rehearsals for the convoy movement and inspections of the routes have been conducted. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, equipped with hand-held metal detectors and sniffer dogs, also conducted an inspection at Oval Grounds this morning.

The inspection was attended by several officers, including DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and ACP (Traffic) Hanumantharayappa.

Measures in place at Bandipur, Mudumalai too

In addition to the security measures being taken in Mysuru, the Chamarajanagar District Police have also taken up various security measures in coordination with their counterparts in Mysuru, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bandipur National Park in Gundlupet taluk on Apr. 9.

The Prime Minister will travel to Bandipur in a helicopter from Oval Grounds on Apr. 9 at 6.30 am. Upon arrival at Bandipur, the PM will embark on a two-hour-long safari beginning at 7.15 am.

After the safari, the PM will proceed to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu to felicitate Bellie and Bomman, the caretakers of elephants featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.