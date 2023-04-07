MUDA clears jungle for KSCA Cricket Stadium

April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 7 (RK&BCT)- The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has begun the work of ‘jungle clearance’ at the 20-acre and 20-gunta land in Hanchya-Sathagalli that has been earmarked to be handed over to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to construct a state-of-the-art International Cricket Stadium.

However, the ‘jungle clearance’ work has not gone down well with environment activists who have alleged that many fully grown trees have been uprooted with the help of earth-movers. A group of green activists visited the land yesterday following complaints from the residents that many trees are being axed. MUDA has denied this charge.

The exact location of the land for the Stadium is at Hanchya-Sathagalli Layout ‘B Zone’ to the south of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Regional Centre on the Outer Ring Road that is bound by roads on all sides. The land is between Deve Gowda Circle and KSRTC Sathagalli Bus Depot. MUDA will hand over the land to KSCA on a 30-year lease at a price of Rs. 2,100 per square metre, totalling an amount of Rs. 18 crore. The land comes under Survey Nos. 84, 85, 88, 104, 105, 107, 109 and 106.

Boundaries to be demarcated

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar said that the area that is full of shrubs and bushes is being cleaned and a tender has been floated for Rs. 12 lakh for the purpose before the enforcement of the election Model Code of Conduct. “MUDA has approved the land transfer. We call it ‘jungle clearance’ where shrubs and bushes are cleared, boundaries are demarcated and fences are laid,” he said.

“It is a huge area and even after handing over 20-acre and 20-gunta land to KSCA, MUDA will own other land that will be cleaned and fenced to prevent encroachment. Recently, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar and a team of officers visited the spot and decided to call tender to clear the bushes. Works have started a fortnight back and 80 percent of the clearance has been completed. Fixing of boundaries, bifurcation of borders as per land use pattern and fencing will also be completed,” Dinesh Kumar said.

‘Only bushes cleared’

The MUDA Commissioner, however, denied the charge that big trees are being cleared with the help of earth-movers. Last week, Superintending Engineer Channakeshava visited the spot and is personally supervising the clearing operation.

“We have not chopped big trees. We have levelled the land at many places wherever there are undulations. Once the work is complete, approach roads will be created after fencing and bordering,” the Commissioner added.

“On Survey No. 106, there is a government water body and the Revenue Department has to clear the land allotment and the proposal is with the State Government. The entire process will take three to four months and the new Government has to take a call on the land transfer. Once the rates are fixed, the KSCA has to pay money for the 30-year lease and later MUDA will give Khata and an agreement will be entered into. Allotment letter has to be handed over to the KSCA,” he added.