Long weekend: MCC opens special counters to pay taxes

April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 7 (RK&BCT)- The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has made special arrangements at all its nine Zonal Offices across the city, enabling the residents to pay Property Tax and Water Tax even during holidays. Today is Good Friday, a government holiday and tomorrow is second Saturday followed by a Sunday. This would result in a revenue loss for three days and there would be an extra rush of tax-payers on Monday at all cash counters.

Realising this, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy held a meeting with bank officers yesterday and convinced them to open the cash counters at Zonal Offices to facilitate payment for two days — Apr. 7 and Apr. 8.

“More and more people will pay Property Tax this month as MCC annually declares a five percent rebate on taxes if paid in April. Yesterday (Apr.6) saw heavy rush at all the cash counters and it will be further crowded on Apr. 10 (Monday). As such, we decided to open special cash counters for two days despite holidays,” Reddy told Star of Mysore.

Only cash payment service is available at all the MCC Zonal Offices with no other service and the facility will be closed on Sunday (Apr. 9). Skeletal staff have been appointed to receive cash, he said. Facilities have been made to remit cash and accordingly, the servers have been enabled to receive cash and print receipts, the Commissioner said adding that this facility apart, the tax-payers can also make use of online payment facility to pay their taxes.

Following the opening of cash counters, people were seen rushing to pay their taxes this morning and not to wait till the holidays are over. Drinking water and toilet facilities have been made at the MCC Zonal Offices for public convenience.