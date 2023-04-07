Former MP late R. Dhruvanarayan’s wife Veena passes away

April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 7 (MTY&DM)- Less than a month after KPCC Working President and former Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan passed away, another tragedy struck his family this morning as his wife Veena Dhruvanarayan passed away in the early hours of today at a Private Hospital in the city due to brain tumor.

Veena (54), who was ailing for the past 10 years, was bedridden most of the times since then. Her trauma turned for the worse when she lost her husband Dhruvanarayan just 28 days ago (he passed away on Mar.11 due to cardiac arrest).

Veena, a resident of Vijayanagar Third Stage in the city, leaves behind two sons —Darshan, who is contesting from Nanjangud (SC) Constituency on a Congress ticket in the Assembly polls scheduled on May 10 and Dheeran — and a host of relatives and friends.

It is said, Veena was undergoing regular check-ups at Clear-Medi Radiant Hospital in the city. As her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to the hospital recently, where she breathed her last early this morning.

Her body was brought to her residence at Vijayanagar and kept there for a few hours to enable the public to pay their last respects. Her mortal remains will be taken to Heggavadi village in Chamarajanagar taluk this evening, where her last rites will be conducted next to her husband Dhruvanarayan’s place of burial at their farm land tomorrow noon (Apr. 8), it is learnt.

Scores of political leaders from across all political parties and members of public arrived at Veena’s residence to pay their last respects to the departed soul.