Cattle trader murder case: Five accused nabbed in Rajasthan

April 7, 2023

Ramanagar, Apr. 7 – Sathanur Police have nabbed five persons including right wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli, who has been accused in the murder of cattle trader Idris Pasha. The accused, who were arrested in Rajasthan on Wednesday, had gone absconding after the body of Idris was found among the bushes at a distance from Sathanur Police Station in the early hours of Saturday.

It may be recalled that Puneeth and others had intercepted a goods vehicle in front of Sathanur Police Station and had handed over 16 cattle heads which were being transported in the vehicle to the Police. Three persons, who were in the goods vehicle, had fled from the spot and one person was caught by Puneeth and his team, who handed him over to the Police.

Meanwhile, the goods vehicle driver, alleging that his vehicle was illegally detained, had lodged a complaint against Puneeth and his team members. But the body of Idris was found at a distance from the spot, where the goods vehicle was detained.

Alleging that Puneeth and his team members had killed Idris, his family members and relatives staged a protest in front of the Police Station following which the Police registered a murder case against Puneeth and others.

Special Police teams were formed to nab the accused and a team comprising Sathanur Police personnel, who had gone to Rajasthan, have nabbed the five accused on Wednesday.