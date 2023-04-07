Will contest from Govindarajanagar segment only: V. Somanna
April 7, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr. 7- Amidst speculations that the BJP High Command may field him from Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru district to take on Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Housing Minister V. Somanna maintained that he will contest only from Govindarajanagar segment in Bengaluru city, which he currently represents.

Addressing a BJP election rally at Govindarajanagar here yesterday, Somanna said that his political life is like an open book. Noting that he has been in politics for over four decades, he said that Govindarajanagar has given him political strength and as such he would contest from this Constituency again in the May 10 Assembly polls.

Asserting that he came to the help of the people during COVID and other distressful times, he wondered what the Congress had done for the Constituency all these years.

