Counting of votes to take place at Maharani’s Commerce and Management College on May 13

April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 7 (RK&DM)- The counting of votes for all the 11 Assembly segments of Mysuru district will take place at the Government Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for women located on Valmiki Road at Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) in city on May 13. The State will go to the polls on May 10.

The district administration has set up 11 strong rooms, one each for every Assembly segment in the college. All the windows of the strong room have been securely covered with Plywood sheets and CCTV cameras have been installed at all key points in the College premises as a safety and surveillance measure.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, who inspected the strong rooms recently, gave some directions to the officials on the arrangements to be made for smooth counting of votes on May 13. The rooms in which EVM and VVPAT machines will be kept after the May 10 voting, have been numbered and all security measures are in place at the venue. Every Counting Hall will have 14 tables and the counting of votes recorded in all EVMs will be held in the presence of agents of candidates.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the counting of votes was taken up at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management for Women and at NIE-IT Engineering College at Koorgalli in the city outskirts. While the counting of votes for KR, NR, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, T. Narasipur, Hunsur and Chamundeshwari Assembly segments was held at Maharani’s Commerce College, the counting of K.R. Nagar, Periyapatna, Varuna and Chamaraja Assembly segments was taken up at NIE-IT Engineering College, Koorgalli.

The then Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar was the District Electoral Officer then.

But this time, the counting of all the 11 Assembly segments of the district will be taken up at Maharani’s Commerce and Management College on Valmiki Road in city on May 13.

The results will be declared after the counting process end.