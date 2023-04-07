Veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony’s son joins BJP

April 7, 2023

New Delhi, Apr. 7- In a setback to the Congress, Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress National leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A.K. Antony, joined the BJP in the National Capital yesterday.

Anil Antony joined the saffron party at the BJP Central Office here in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V. Muralidharan.

Anil Antony had quit the Congress after the controversy over BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi showing him in poor light concerning the 2002 Gujarat riots when he (Modi) was the Chief Minister, erupted in January this year.

Speaking after joining the BJP, Anil Antony said that Modi has made India the centre of attraction of the entire world. The PM has a clear and farsighted vision for the growth and development of the country, he added.