Talk on ‘Art of Parenting’
News

Talk on ‘Art of Parenting’

April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 7- Nypunya School of Excellence, R.T. Nagar, had organised an programme on the topic ‘Art of Parenting’ by Dr. Gururaj Karajagi, Chairman of ACT (Academy for Creative Teaching), Bengaluru, at Mangalya Sangama Choultry in Dattagalli here yesterday.

Orienting the parents on different aspects of parenting, he also answered queries by parents as well as students and office staff.

Dr. Karajagi, an educationist, author and motivational speaker, heads many organisations and committees in Government of Karnataka.

School Vice-Principal Shobitha S. Aradhya, Dr. L. Savitha and Chetana from ACT, Raghu Kautilya, Chairman of Nypunya School, Kautilya, Secretary of Nypunya School, Dr. S. Shalini, Admin-Coordinator, were present.

