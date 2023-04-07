Making space for candidates to file nomination papers
April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 7 (RK&BCT)- The process to set up offices (of the Returning Officer) to receive election nomination papers has begun in all the 11 Assembly segments under the jurisdiction of Mysuru District. The process includes reserving spacious rooms with markings and direction indicators, fixing of poll-related banners and others.

Officers are determining the requirements before setting up an office to receive election nomination papers. Guidelines of the Election Commission and specific requirements and guidelines are being followed including necessary equipment and supplies like desks, chairs, filing cabinets, computers, printers and paper.

Apart from readying the office space and furniture, staff are being appointed to manage the office and assist candidates on the process. The staff are being trained on the election process, requirements and guidelines so that they can effectively assist potential candidates with filing their nomination papers.

Process is on to establish rooms to receive the nomination papers, scrutiny and withdrawal, publishing the list of final candidates in the fray.

ConstituencyOffice of Returning OfficerPhone number
PeriyapatnaPeriyapatna Taluk Office08223-274175
K.R. NagarK.R. Nagar Taluk Office08223-262234
HunsurHunsur Asst. Commr’s Office08222-252073
H.D. KoteH.D. Kote Taluk Office08228-244325
NanjangudNanjangud Taluk Office08221-226252
ChamundeshwariMysuru Taluk Office0821-2414811
KrishnarajaMysuru City Corporation

Ground Floor Room No. 200821-2427201
ChamarajaMysuru City Corporation

Old Council Hall First Floor0821-2427202
NarasimharajaOffice of Assistant Director of Sports, Chamundi Vihar

Stadium, First Floor0821-2427403
VarunaNanjangud Taluk Panchayat Office08221-226253
T. NarasipurT. Narasipur Taluk Office08227-260210

