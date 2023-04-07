Making space for candidates to file nomination papers

April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 7 (RK&BCT)- The process to set up offices (of the Returning Officer) to receive election nomination papers has begun in all the 11 Assembly segments under the jurisdiction of Mysuru District. The process includes reserving spacious rooms with markings and direction indicators, fixing of poll-related banners and others.

Officers are determining the requirements before setting up an office to receive election nomination papers. Guidelines of the Election Commission and specific requirements and guidelines are being followed including necessary equipment and supplies like desks, chairs, filing cabinets, computers, printers and paper.

Apart from readying the office space and furniture, staff are being appointed to manage the office and assist candidates on the process. The staff are being trained on the election process, requirements and guidelines so that they can effectively assist potential candidates with filing their nomination papers.

Process is on to establish rooms to receive the nomination papers, scrutiny and withdrawal, publishing the list of final candidates in the fray.