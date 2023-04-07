Nitin Kushalappa’s book “Dakshin: South Indian Myths and Fables Retold” launched
Nitin Kushalappa’s book “Dakshin: South Indian Myths and Fables Retold” launched

April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 7- Mookonda Nitin Kushalappa’s English book “Dakshin: South Indian Myths and Fables Retold” was launched at Atta Galatta Bookstore auditorium in Bengaluru on April 2.

The event was attended by Maha Vir Chakra awardee Lt. Col. Puttichanda S. Ganapathi, IRS Officer Preeth Ganapathy, retired Superintendent of Police Mookonda K. Ganapathy, Col. Maddanda Uthappa, Ponnakachira Machaiah, retired Assistant Commissioner of Customs Muckatira Suresh and others.

This book, which was earlier released on Amazon on Feb.13, 2023, is already a bestseller in various book categories. Atta Galatta is located in Indiranagar and has a cafeteria with an auditorium attached to its bookstore.

Presenting the slide show to the audience along with his wife Deepthi, Nitin spoke of the 15 stories in his collection, the regions and sources they came from, the illustrations and the rhymes that support the stories.

Lt. Col. P.S. Ganapathi, MVC, spoke of how he came to meet Nitin a few years ago and how they worked together on a previous book, ‘The Major Who Kept His Cool’ (Col. Ganapathi’s biography authored by Nitin).

Sanjeev Rajarao spoke of how he reaches out to Nitin for any information on Kodagu and Kodavas and how Nitin connects the dots. Mrs. Leo, Nitin’s school teacher, Preeth Ganapathy, IRS, Bayavanda Monnappa, COO of BHive, Mookonda K. Ganapathy and Vishwanath also spoke. Nitin’s mother Mookonda Pushpa Poonacha spoke about the importance of folklore.

