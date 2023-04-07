Make a fashion statement this summer at Panache

April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 7- Calling all fashion enthusiasts in Mysuru this weekend to witness a versatile range of stunning designers under one roof only at Panache.

Nishat Mohsin and Misba Umrean, the organisers, seek to boost the event’s status by bringing in exciting and fresh designers for the show to be held on Apr.8 and 9 between 11 am and 8.30 pm at Hotel Southern Star, Vinoba Road, Mysuru.

Because of its rich cultural heritage and timeless appeal, ethnic wear has become a fashion statement that can be worn at a variety of occasions.

Bidisha Bhaduri from Kolkata brings in rich fabrics meant to steal the show with her intricately embroidered and patterned kantha and batik sarees that are a premium.

Vivaan and Sai Innovations from Delhi combines traditional and contemporary elements, making it a versatile and fashionable option for women of all ages.

Aum Sai Vastra known for their Pakistani dresses and sarees with intricate designs, vibrant hues and luxurious fabrics in modern silhouettes and fusion designs. These dresses are made of high-quality fabrics such as silk, chiffon and georgette, which drape gracefully and lend a regal feel to the ensemble.

Jaheena’s every piece is meticulously crafted with care to ensure a perfect fit and a comfortable feel.

Malak from Kerala specialises in cotton and Muslin silk clothing that is light and breathable, making it ideal for summer.

Creative Hub and Rahul’s trendy tunics and pants are a one-of-a-kind blend of traditional and modern designs that blend seamlessly to create a refreshing and revitalising appearance.

In addition to these, Elegantz from Coimbatore, Simply Women, Mahi designs, K A fashion house, Home furnishings, Soni’s, Tara by IHS, an NGO Panache supports, will also be present.