Bags Sir C.V. Raman Young Scientist State Award

April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 7 (BCT)- Dr. Prasanna K. Santhekadur, Associate Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology and Regenerative Medicine, JSS Medical College, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, has been conferred with the prestigious Sir C.V. Raman Young Scientist State Award for the year 2021. The award has been instituted by the Government of Karnataka and the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST).

With a view to recognising and rewarding scientific and technological talent in the State, the Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, has instituted several awards including Sir C.V. Raman Young Scientist State Award to scientists and engineers of the State who have made a significant contribution towards the development in various fields of Science and Technology. These awards are being given every year since 1996. Government of Karnataka has constituted a Selection Committee to select eligible Scientists and Engineers for these awards.

Sir C.V. Raman Award carries a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000, a memento and a citation. This award is given to scientists, below the age of 50 years, who have made outstanding achievements in Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Mathematics, Chemical Sciences, Agricultural Science and Animal Husbandry and Medical Sciences.

Dr. Prasanna Santhekadur got the award in the Medical Sciences category. He received the award recently at J.N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, from Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Minister for Higher Education, Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, in the presence of Bharat Ratna Prof. C.N.R. Rao. Other dignitaries present at the function were A.S. Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc., and Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary.