Bharatanatyam Rangapravesha of Varsha Raghunathan tomorrow

April 7, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 7- Nadavidyalaya Academy of Music and Dance, Hebbal, Mysuru, has organised Bharatanatyam Rangapravesha of Varsha Raghunathan, disciple of Vidu. Mithra Naveen, at RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar here tomorrow (April 8) at 5.30 pm.

She will be accompanied by Vidu. Mithra Naveen on natuvanga, Vid. Naveen M.S. Andagar on vocal, Vid. Nithish Ammannaya on flute, Vid. G.S. Nagraj on mridanga and Dr. Bhuvaneshwari on Master Compere.

Dr. Sheela Shridhar, retired Professor, Department of Dance, University of Mysore, Vid. Mysore S. Rajalakshmi, All India Radio (AIR) Staff artiste, Mysuru, Dr. T.S. Prasanna Venkatesh, Chief Physician, Sriranga Ayurveda Chikitsa Mandira, Dattagalli, Mysuru, will be the guests of honor. Guru Vidushi Mithra Naveen will be felicitated in ‘Guru Vandanam’

Profile

Varsha Raghunathan is the daughter of Subhashree Raghunathan and Raghunathan. Accademically, she is pursuing Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) at The Amrita School of Ayurveda, Kollam, Kerala. Along with that, she is continuing her artistic journey of Bharatanatyam in senior grade of KSEEB and has given numerous programmes showcasing her high enthusiastic and captivating performance under the guidance of her Guru Vidu. Mithra Naveen.