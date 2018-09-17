Kumaraswamy asks Venugopal to end machinations by Congress leaders

Bengaluru: Alleging that a conspiracy against him by some Congress leaders was hurting him the most than the BJP’s ‘Operation Kamala,’ Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has asked Karnataka Congress in-charge K.C. Venugopal to end the machinations or else to face polls.

Following reports on dissident activities by Belagavi-based Jarakiholi brothers, Kumaraswamy met Venugopal yesterday. During the meeting, Kumaraswamy is said to have expressed his anger over the recent political developments.

Referring to reports on the survival of JD(S)-Congress coalition government which is taking a curious turn with some in the Congress trying to destabilise the government, HDK is said to have told Venugopal that such moves would severely affect the functioning of the government.

Reminding Venugopal about the purpose of forming the coalition government, the CM is said to have told Venugopal that rumblings, confusions and dissidence within the Congress were hurting the government and it was high time the Congress High Command took some stern steps to quell infighting.

Asking the Congress whether the party leaders were really interested in taking forward the coalition government, the CM is said to have told that the JD(S) was ready to walk out of the government and that it has no compulsions to run the government, having to face hurdles by disgruntled Congress leaders day in and day out.

Venugopal, on his part, is said to have assured Kumaraswamy that the Congress would not let the government collapse.

The duo are also said to have discussed Cabinet expansion and appointment to Boards and Corporations.

Even as the Congress High Command has stepped in to ensure the stability of the coalition government, speculations are doing rounds on the possibility of Yellapur Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar quitting the party and joining the BJP.

Hebbar, who is said to be upset with Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande, who represents adjoining Haliyal Constituency in Uttara Kannada district, is learnt to have held discussions with his followers on leaving the Congress and joining the BJP.

Hebbar, who was earlier with the BJP, is said to have maintained good contact with BJP leaders. Amidst all these speculations, Hebbar’s son Vivek Hebbar, speaking to press persons at Yellapur this morning, said that his father would not leave the Congress.

Dismissing all speculations, Vivek reiterated that his father would stay in the Congress.