CM leads delegation to PM:Kumaraswamy seeks Rs. 2,000 crore from Centre as immediate flood relief

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that he has sought Rs. 2,000 crore as immediate relief from the Centre for taking up relief and rehabilitation works in flood-ravaged districts of the State.

Speaking to press persons at Karnataka Bhavan here this noon, after leading a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek funds for flood relief and to discuss issues concerning the State, Kumaraswamy said that 7 districts including Kodagu, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Hassan were badly affected by floods, while it is ironical that 86 taluks of the State were facing drought.

Referring to Mekedatu issue, Kumaraswamy said he had apprised the PM of the State’s stand on the proposed project and added that he has appealed the PM to convene a meeting of CMs of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for amicable settlement of the row.

Continuing, the CM said that he had explained the PM in detail about the loss caused by floods, including crop loss and destruction of infrastructure and civic amenities.

The delegation comprised former PM and JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, Deputy CM Dr. G. Parameshwara, Ministers R.V. Deshpande, D.K. Shivakumar, H.D. Revanna and Krishna Byregowda.