It is a State-sponsored bandh: MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: Maintaining that today’s Bharat Bandh called by the Congress to protest rising fuel prices is purely a State-sponsored bandh, with the JD(S)-Congress coalition government openly supporting the bandh, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha wondered why the State government did not show the same enthusiasm when Kannada organisations gave a bandh call on burning issues concerning Kannada land, language and water.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Pratap Simha accused the State Government of enforcing this unnecessary bandh upon the people and declaring holidays for educational institutions through Deputy Commissioners.

Pointing out that the coalition government recently hiked cess on petrol and diesel by two percent, the MP questioned the State government’s ‘concern’ for the common man when it announced the hike.

Reminding the Congress that petrol price had touched Rs. 82 in May 2012 itself when UPA government was in power at the Centre, he asked the Congressmen to go through press reports then.

Noting that petrol prices are increasing due to US sanctions on Iran, from which country (Iran) India is importing most of its crude oil requirements, the MP urged the State Government to reduce cess on fuel in order to bring down prices.

Reacting to JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda’s support to the bandh, Simha suggested the former PM to come up with concrete solutions if he (HDD) had any to stem the rising fuel prices.

Accusing the Congress and JD(S) of political gimmicking, he asked the leaders of both the parties to come up with answers on what they would have done if they were in power at the Centre.

Blaming former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh for faulty economic policies which drove the country backwards in terms of growth rate, the MP alleged that the State Government was looting money through real estate, liquor and other lobbies.

He urged the State Government to stop politicking and start working for the welfare of the common man, instead of unnecessarily blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for everything.