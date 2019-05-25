MP Pratap Simha may get berth in Union Cabinet

New Delhi: With Karnataka electing 25 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha, the BJP Central leadership is mulling on giving more representation to the State.

Accordingly, eight BJP MPs from the State may find berth in the Union Cabinet.

Those in the race are Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, Bengaluru North MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Dharwad MP Prahlad Joshi, Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi, Kalaburagi MP Dr. Umesh Jadhav, Bidar MP Bhagwanth Khuba and Bagalkot MP P.C. Gaddigoudar.

While Pratap Simha, Shobha Karandlaje and D.V. Sadananda Gowda belong to Vokkaliga community, P.C. Gaddigoudar and Bhagwanth Khuba belong to Veerashiva-Lingayat community, Prahlad Joshi belongs to Brahmin community and Dr. Umesh Jadhav and Ramesh Jigajinagi are from SC community.

Dr. Umesh Jadhav is a giant killer who defeated veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi.

Pratap Simha, Shobha and Khuba are two-term MPs, while Prahlad Joshi, Ramesh Jigajinagi, P.C. Gaddigoudar are four-time MPs and Dr. Umesh Jadhav is entering the Lok Sabha for the first time.