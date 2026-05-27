Muddy water supplied to parts of Kuvempunagar

May 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Houses in Kuvempunagar K and I Blocks are being supplied with polluted water, residents have alleged.

Residents alleged that mud mixed water is being supplied since past few days. “Even filters are of no use. Forget about drinking, this water is not even fit to bathe or wash clothes,” a resident said.

They also alleged that the water cannot even be boiled and use it. Children and senior citizens have contracted skin infections. “Who will be responsible if any health issue occurs. MCC officials should immediately conduct inspection and take steps to supply pure potable water to the residents,” the residents said and warned of holding MCC officials responsible if people fall sick due to supply of polluted water.