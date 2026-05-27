Muddy water supplied to parts of Kuvempunagar
News

Muddy water supplied to parts of Kuvempunagar

May 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Houses in Kuvempunagar K and I Blocks are being supplied with polluted water, residents have alleged.

Residents alleged that mud mixed water is being supplied since past few days. “Even filters are of no use. Forget about drinking, this water is not even fit to bathe or wash clothes,” a resident said.

They also alleged that the water cannot even be boiled and use it. Children and senior citizens have contracted skin infections. “Who will be responsible if any health issue occurs. MCC officials should immediately conduct inspection and take steps to supply pure potable water to the residents,” the residents said and warned of holding MCC officials responsible if people fall sick due to supply of polluted water.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching