MCC begins tree pruning
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MCC begins tree pruning

May 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Horticulture Wing of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has commenced removing of weak and dried trees and branches and is also pruning branches which are projecting dangerously on to the roads as a safety measure ahead of monsoon using ‘Shaktiman,’ the multipurpose hydraulic vehicle.

MCC Horticulture Wing Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) P.K. Mohankumar, speaking to Star of Mysore yesterday said that removing dead and weak trees and pruning of branches is a regular process.

Pointing out that over 50 dried up trees have been removed across the city in the last two months, the AEE said that now, branches which are dangerously close to power lines, electric transformers, hanging dangerously on the roads are being pruned and dry and weak trees and branches are being removed.

Yesterday, dead trees and dried branches were being removed at Ramakrishnanagar and surrounding localities.

Five teams comprising four to five members will be formed to immediately respond during tree fall and clear them. The MCC Abhaya teams will also be working with these teams, AEE Mohankumar said.

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