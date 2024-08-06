Call for Dharmayuddha against BJP-JD(S)

August 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress Rajya Sabha member G.C. Chandrashekar alleged that the Governor issued showcause notice to CM Siddaramaiah in connection with MUDA scam, bowing to the pressure of the opposition BJP and JD(S).

He was addressing Congress leaders and workers at Janandolana Rally preparatory meeting at Congress Bhavan near City Railway Station yesterday.

Maintaining that the Congress is holding the rally as a Dharmayuddha (Holy War) against the BJP and JD(S) conspiracies to destabilise the Congress Government, he said that only Siddaramaiah has the capacity to take on PM Narendra Modi.

Asserting that Siddaramaiah has remained untainted in his over 4-decades of politics, he said that the BJP-JD(S) are now plotting to tarnish the image of the CM by taking out Mysuru Chalo Padayatra.

Charging the BJP of making continuous efforts to finish off Siddaramaiah, the MP said that the Opposition is taking out the padayatra in order to spread lies about the CM and Congress Government. As such, the Congress has organised the Janandolana Public Rally in Mysuru on Aug. 9 to give a fitting reply to the Opposition, he said.

KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana said the Aug. 9 rally is aimed at giving a fitting reply to BJP-JD(S). Asserting that CM has no role whatsoever in MUDA scam, he alleged that the Opposition had hatched a plot against the CM as part of its larger conspiracy to oust the Congress Government in State.

Noting that the Government has ordered a thorough probe into MUDA scam, he said the Opposition will fail in its attempts to tarnish the image of CM.

MLA K. Harish Gowda and other Congress leaders too spoke.

City Congress President R.Murthy, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar and Dr. Bharathishankar, former Mayors B.K. Prakash, Modamani, Pushpalatha Chikkanna and B.L. Bhyrappa, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, leaders H.A. Venkatesh, K.V. Mallesh, M. Shivanna, Eshwar Chakkadi and others were present.