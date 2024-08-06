‘When I spoke about BSY, I was honest, but now I am a blackmailer’

August 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Advocate T.J. Abraham stated that although CM Siddaramaiah has not signed any documents related to the MUDA sites, it is evident that he has exerted his influence, making this a suitable case for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the new provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Even in the case of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY), I cited a similar instance and approached the then Governor Hansraj Bharadwaj to sanction prosecution against him. Bharadwaj responded to my plea by granting sanction for prosecution, leading to Yediyurappa’s resignation,” he recalled.

“Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi and Siddaramaiah have claimed that the land in Kesare/Devanur was a gift from Mallikarjunaswamy, Parvathi’s brother. However, when the same land was denotified while Siddaramaiah was the Deputy CM, how can Siddaramaiah claim he had no role in this?” Abraham asked.

“When I made allegations against former CM Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah was supportive and called me an honest activist. But when I addressed issues concerning Siddaramaiah, he called me a blackmailer. Is this fair? His supporters are abusing and trolling me on social media. This demonstrates his double standards. Rather than addressing the facts, Siddaramaiah has resorted to attacking me,” he claimed.