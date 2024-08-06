Congress, BJP-JD(S) conventions in city on Aug. 9, 10: Cops take out route march
News

August 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With Congress party scheduled to hold its convention at Maharaja’s College Grounds here on Aug. 9 and the BJP-JD(S) party also holding a huge rally in the same venue on Aug. 10, the City Police have made elaborate security arrangements, with Police personnel from other districts also drawn for duty.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar told Star of Mysore this morning that, 40 KSRP platoons, Police personnel from City, District, City Armed Reserve (CAR), District Armed Reserve (DAR) and Traffic Police have been deployed for security duty and manning traffic respectively.

She further said that, Police have conducted route marches in the city and Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, besides holding meetings. The instructions have been given to Police personnel to prevent any untoward incidents, besides taking all steps for the smooth conduct of the rallies on Aug. 9 and 10 in city.

Meanwhile, the BJP-JD(S) Mysuru Chalo padayatra aimed to highlight alleged irregularities in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and diversion of funds meant for SC/ST welfare, which began from Kengeri in Bengaluru on Aug. 3 is scheduled to enter Mysuru on Aug. 9 evening via highway.  A huge rally is scheduled at Maharaja’s College Grounds on Aug. 10, the day after the Congress party holds its rally in the same venue.

