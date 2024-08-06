Congress Party’s Janandolana Rally in city on Aug. 9 – More than 2 lakh people will take part : MUDA Chairman

August 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Congress leader and MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda said that more than 2 lakh people are expected to take part in Congress Party’s Janandolana Public Rally at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city on Aug. 9, to counter BJP-JD(S) padayatra.

He was addressing the preparatory meeting hosted by Mysuru taluk Kurubara Sangha at Kanaka Bhavan in Siddarthanagar here yesterday.

Alleging that the Opposition BJP-JD(S) parties are unable to digest the fact that Siddaramaiah who comes from AHINDA community and a tall leader of the oppressed classes, became the Chief Minister for second time, Marigowda maintained that there is no connection between CM Siddaramaiah and the MUDA scam. But still the Opposition is targeting the CM just because he belongs to Backward Class, he said.

Alleging that the Governor has become a puppet in the hands of Opposition, he alleged that Governor issued a showcause notice to CM in undue haste, based on a complaint by an RTI activist, which is totally incorrect. Marigowda urged the community members to take part in Aug. 9 rally in large numbers.

Former State Kurubara Sangha President B. Subramanya questioned the Governor’s action of issuing a showcause notice to CM Siddaramaiah, who has the support of 136 Congress MLAs, based only on a complaint by an RTI activist.

Alleging a huge conspiracy to dethrone Siddaramaiah, who is working for cause of poor, Subramanya called upon the community members to attend the rally in huge numbers and thus give a fitting reply to those who are conspiring against Siddaramaiah.

Taluk Kuruba Sangha President Basavaraju, Hon. President Nadanahalli Ravi, former Mayors T.B. Chikkanna and Pushpalatha Chikkanna, former APMC President Bandipalya Basavaraju, community leaders K.S. Shivaramu, Patel Javaregowda, Kotehundi Mahadeva and others were present.