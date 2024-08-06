Congress Party’s Janandolana Rally in city on Aug. 9 – More than 2 lakh people will take part : MUDA Chairman
News

Congress Party’s Janandolana Rally in city on Aug. 9 – More than 2 lakh people will take part : MUDA Chairman

August 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Congress leader and MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda said that more than 2 lakh people are expected to take part in Congress Party’s Janandolana Public Rally at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city on Aug. 9, to counter BJP-JD(S) padayatra.

He was addressing the preparatory meeting hosted by Mysuru taluk Kurubara Sangha at Kanaka Bhavan in Siddarthanagar here yesterday.

Alleging that the Opposition BJP-JD(S) parties are unable to digest the fact that Siddaramaiah who comes from AHINDA community and a tall leader of the oppressed classes, became the Chief Minister for second time, Marigowda maintained that there is no connection between CM Siddaramaiah and the MUDA scam. But still the Opposition is targeting the CM just because he belongs to Backward Class, he said.

Alleging that the Governor has become a puppet in the hands of Opposition, he alleged that Governor issued a showcause notice to CM in undue haste, based on a complaint by an RTI activist, which is totally incorrect. Marigowda urged the community members to take part in Aug. 9 rally in large numbers.

Former State Kurubara Sangha President B. Subramanya questioned the Governor’s action of issuing a showcause notice to CM Siddaramaiah, who has the support of 136 Congress MLAs, based only on a complaint by an RTI activist.

Alleging a huge conspiracy to dethrone Siddaramaiah, who is working for cause of poor, Subramanya called upon the community members to attend the rally in huge numbers and thus give a fitting reply to those who are conspiring against Siddaramaiah.

Taluk Kuruba Sangha President Basavaraju, Hon. President Nadanahalli Ravi, former Mayors T.B. Chikkanna and Pushpalatha Chikkanna, former APMC President Bandipalya Basavaraju, community leaders K.S. Shivaramu, Patel Javaregowda, Kotehundi Mahadeva  and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching