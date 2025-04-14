Cricket buffs enjoy IPL at Fan Park

April 14, 2025

Mysuru: Cricket buffs in Mysuru enjoyed a two-day IPL fiesta at Fan Park set up at SBRR Mahajana First Grade College Grounds in Jayalakshmipuram here on Saturday and Sunday.

People, who thronged the Fan Park on Saturday, watched the matches of Lucknow Super Giants Vs Gujarat Titans in the afternoon and Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings in the evening. While the response was not to the expected level on Day-1, on Sunday, the venue was jam-packed for the afternoon match as it featured Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and a large number of audience stayed back to watch the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals too.

Both matches were a treat to watch as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals on their home turf while Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in a close match.