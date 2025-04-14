Cricket buffs enjoy IPL at Fan Park
News

Cricket buffs enjoy IPL at Fan Park

April 14, 2025

Mysuru: Cricket buffs in Mysuru enjoyed a two-day IPL fiesta at Fan Park set up at SBRR Mahajana First Grade College Grounds in Jayalakshmipuram here on Saturday and Sunday.

People, who thronged the Fan Park on Saturday, watched the matches of Lucknow Super Giants Vs Gujarat Titans in the afternoon and Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings in the evening. While the response was not to the expected level on Day-1, on Sunday, the venue was jam-packed for the afternoon match as it featured Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur  and a large number of audience stayed back to watch the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals too.

Both matches were a treat to watch as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals on their home turf while Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in a close match.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching