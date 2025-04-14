Group clash leaves many injured in Srirangapatna

April 14, 2025

Srirangapatna: A man allegedly forcing his wife to convert to a different religion resulted in a group clash leaving many injured in the town on Saturday evening.

The incident took place in front of Nimishamba Metals in the town and those who were injured have been identified as Palahalli residents Shruthi, her children Lakshmi and Ravikiran and Lakshmi’s husband Srikanth. While Shruthi and Lakshmi have been admitted to the General Hospital in the town, Srikanth has been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru, Police said.

Lakshmi’s brother Ravikiran has lodged a complaint against Lakshmi’s husband Srikanth, Harish, Nagini, Krishnaveni, Ravikumar, Subramanya, Prabha, Prashanth and Sagar at Srirangapatna Town Police Station. Srikanth’s relatives have also lodged a complaint against Ravikiran and others, Police said.

In his complaint, Ravikiran has stated that Srikanth and his parents had got converted to Christianity about four years back and even Srikanth had changed his name as Peter. Ravikiran further stated that Srikanth, after taking money from him, had built a Church at Mogarahalli Manti in the taluk and was forcing his wife Lakshmi (sister of Ravikiran) to convert and when she refused, he (Srikanth) began to harass her. “To settle the issue, Srikanth had called me, my mother Shruthi, sister Lakshmi (Srikanth’s wife) to his relative Ravikumar’s house, where he assaulted us with an iron road,” Ravikiran said in his complaint.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi has accused that her husband Srikanth was forcing her to convert to Christianity and was telling her that he would not give money for the treatment of her son if she does not get converted. She has also alleged that Srikanth was forcing her to come to the Church every Sunday.