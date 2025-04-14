Veteran Kannada comedy actor Bank Janardhan passes away at 77
News

Veteran Kannada comedy actor Bank Janardhan passes away at 77

April 14, 2025

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada comedy actor Bank Janardhan passed away in the wee hours of today (Apr. 14) at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

He had been battling prolonged illness and was admitted due to multi-organ complications. He breathed his last at around 2.30 am. He was 77 years old.

Bank Janardhan, who had acted in more than 500 films, was especially known for his comic timing and powerful character roles. He had a significant presence in films like Shhh!, Tarle Nan Maga, Ganesh Subrahmanya and Kaurava.

In television too, he earned a loyal fanbase through serials like Papa Pandu, Jokali and Robo Family. He also played a key role in the Poshaka Kalavidha Sangha and acted in many plays and productions associated with it.

In addition to his work in mainstream cinema, he had a deep connection with theatre and television, earning respect across different mediums.

Born in 1948 in Bengaluru’s Sultanhalli (Sulthanpalya), he was known for his distinctive dialogue delivery and endearing performances.

In 2023, Janardhan had suffered a heart attack but had recovered at the time. However, due to age-related ailments, he had been admitted to Manipal Hospital recently, where he succumbed to his health complications. His mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Ravindra Kalakshetra till 3.30 pm following which last rites will be held at Peenya after  4 pm today.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching