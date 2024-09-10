Provide ‘Mane Bhagya’: Former CITB Chairman D. Madegowda writes second letter to CM Siddaramaiah

September 10, 2024

Mysuru: Former City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) Chairman D. Madegowda, popularly known as ‘Mane Madegowda’ for his crucial role in the ‘Asha Mandira’ housing project during his tenure, has written a second letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

In his first letter, dated Aug. 23, Madegowda — also a former MLC — called on the CM to cleanse MUDA by taking action against those involved and to restore public trust in the institution. He recommended that the investigation into the MUDA scam be handed over to former Lokayukta Justice N. Santosh Hegde, known for his integrity and honest reputation.

In his second letter yesterday, Madegowda praised Siddaramaiah for establishing the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority and for agreeing to provide financial support to the ‘Viveka Smaraka’ on Narayana Shastri Road in Mysuru.

Sixth guarantee of housing

Madegowda has urged the CM to extend his Government’s five guarantee schemes to include a sixth guarantee ‘Mane Bhagya’ (House Guarantee), focused on providing housing for the poor and middle-class residents of Mysuru. He emphasised that this initiative would not impose an additional burden on the government, as it is already managing the significant demands of the five existing guarantees.

“Instead, the ‘house guarantee’ will channel funds into the increasingly empty Government treasury. All that is required is to allocate the remaining thousands of MUDA sites to the poor and lower-income individuals. This will allow the long-awaiting aspirants of MUDA sites to finally have their own homes. Furthermore, by distributing MUDA sites to eligible beneficiaries, you will also prevent corrupt individuals from exploiting the system to usurp sites, thus curbing illegal activities,” he stated in the letter.

Not a curse but an opportunity

“The poor who receive residential sites and homes will remember your kindness for a lifetime. Don’t view the MUDA scandal as a curse; see it as an opportunity. Work towards purifying MUDA. By undertaking such a noble task, you will be remembered not only by the people of Mysuru but also by future generations, much like how they remember the great Krishnaraja Wadiyar,” Madegowda noted.

“Providing the sixth guarantee requires only capable and honest officials. Even now, there are dedicated and honest public servants ready to work for the people. Appoint such efficient and sincere officials to distribute sites and houses to the poor. Ensure that no eligible individual is left without shelter across the State,” he suggested.

Five areas of priority

Beginning his letter with the quote, “Those who live for the welfare of others are truly alive; those who do not live for others are merely living corpses,” Madegowda emphasised that, like him, Siddaramaiah also comes from a background of poverty.

“You understand the pain of the poor very well. As the Chief Minister, you have the ultimate authority to uplift them. Use this power to prioritise their service. Focus on five key areas: food, clothing, housing, health and education,” he urged.

“While we have achieved self-sufficiency in food and clothing, our progress in housing has been minimal. The root cause of this stagnation is the corruption within the Government administration and the real estate mafia. The MUDA scam is a direct result of this corruption and land mafia interference, ensnaring you in a vicious cycle,” Madegowda wrote, calling for the abolition of the 50:50 ratio in site allocation.