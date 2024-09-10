Road Hazard

September 10, 2024

Vehicles topple, two-wheeler riders in danger as roads turn unmotorable in city industrial areas

Mysuru: Mysuru, renowned for its tourist attractions, is also home to several well-known industries across various industrial areas in the city.

However, despite the payment of taxes, these industrial areas remain underdeveloped, with road maintenance, including asphalting, neglected for years.

This neglect has resulted in roads riddled with potholes of various sizes and shapes, causing significant inconvenience to motorists. The condition of these roads makes it challenging for heavy vehicles, such as trucks, to travel without damage.

Last evening, a goods auto travelling on the road next to the JK Tyre 2nd Radial Plant, which connects to Hebbal Ring Road, toppled after one of its wheels fell into a massive pothole.

Recent rain had filled the potholes with water, making it difficult for the driver to identify and avoid them.

Fortunately, the auto driver sustained only minor injuries, and passersby assisted in lifting the fallen vehicle.

This road, under the jurisdiction of the Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC), is heavily used by employees of local industries as well as trucks transporting raw materials and finished products. However, navigating this road is a daunting task for truck drivers and other motorists.

There have been multiple reports of two-wheeler riders, especially women workers, falling off their scooters and suffering injuries due to the poor road conditions. The lack of even basic road infrastructure hampers industrial development. A good road is crucial for industry growth, yet the stretch in the Hebbal Industrial Area remains in disrepair.

Despite numerous complaints from industries and the public to the Hootagalli CMC regarding the urgent need for road repairs, no action has been taken to address the issue or even to patch the road, according to local residents.

2,500 industries in 5,500 acres

Since the formation of Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) two years ago, industrial areas including Hootagalli, Belavadi, Koorgalli, Hebbal, and Belagola have been incorporated into its jurisdiction.

These areas encompass approximately 5,500 acres, hosting around 2,500 micro, small, medium and large industries. These industries manufacture over 2,000 different products, which are distributed nationwide.

In the past two years, these industries have contributed approximately Rs. 40 crore in taxes to the CMC and have paid Rs. 15,000 per acre for maintenance to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

While the KIADB handles streetlight maintenance, the Hootagalli CMC, responsible for road upkeep, drainage and cleanliness, has yet to undertake any significant development work in these industrial areas. As a result, despite regular tax payments, the industries have been deprived of basic infrastructure, particularly well maintained roads.

Industrialists, local residents, and employees have repeatedly urged the authorities to repair and maintain the severely damaged roads.

In response, Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Chandrashekar announced this morning to Star of Mysore that Rs. 20 crore has been sanctioned for the development of roads near major companies and industries such as Infosys, Rane Madras, JK Tyre Radial Plant and HPCL.

The Commissioner assured that the roadworks will commence soon and that the CMC will ensure regular maintenance of these roads.