Want to apply for MUDA site, house?

September 26, 2020

Link your Aadhaar with PAN number

Mysore/Mysuru: Planning to apply for a site in Mysuru with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)? Then you must link your Aadhaar Card with PAN Card number. This is being done to prevent people from owning multiple sites or houses.

Speaking at a media interaction organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Pathrakarthara Bhavan on Tyagaraja Road here on Thursday, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that several services such as Property Tax,Transfer of Property and Plan Approval will shortly go online.

“Soon after assuming charge, I observed that around 40 to 50 per cent of beneficiaries already have sites and houses. As a result, the deserving site-less people are denied of owning a piece of land or a shelter above their head. Then I consulted officials concerned and decided to make the linking of Aadhaar and PAN number compulsory at the time of submitting application,” the MUDA Chairman observed.

He said at the time of applying, the beneficiaries give in writing that they do not own any site or house not only in Mysuru but anywhere in the State. If whatever information given is proved false, then the Authority can take back the sites or houses allotted to them, he said.

Rajeev said linking of Aadhaar with PAN Card number will help the Authority to find out whether the applicant owns a site or house elsewhere. Such applications could be rejected outright. Change of name or address could also be detected. Then the letter of correspondence between the Authority and the applicants will be easy. Following these procedures will ensure the allotment of sites or houses to the genuine people, he added.

Pointing out that he has discussed plans for introducing online services with MUDA Commissioner and other officials, Rajeev said that he has given instructions for developing the necessary software for the purpose. The online services will be first introduced on a trial basis and subsequently will be implemented on a full scale, which measure will largely help in ending the menace of middlemen, he noted.

Continuing, he said that plan approvals will be given in a short time if the applicants strictly follow the setback and other laid out norms and submit all the required documents. Henceforth, people will not have to visit MUDA Office multiple times for getting plan approval and also can do away with middlemen, he said.

Maintaining that he has held meetings with all sections of MUDA after taking over as Chairman, Rajeev said measures will be taken for speedy disposal of files pertaining to issues such as Khata Registration, Tax stipulation and Title Deed.

Admitting that there has been a delay in the allotment of sites to people, Rajeev said that this is due to the hurdles in land acquisition process.

Stating that there are thousands of applicants who have been waiting for sites for over three decades, he assured that he will take steps to end their long wait.

Clarifying that as of now, no layout is at the development stage, the MUDA Chairman however said that the formation of a new layout has begun just now with the issuance of notification for land acquisition. As there is delay in layout formation, MUDA is going ahead with its joint venture plans with farmers, he pointed out. Continuing, he said that MUDA is working at formation of Satellite Townships wherever opportunities are available and first round of talks with land owners and farmers have already been held in this regard. At the same time, it has been planned to develop layouts on 50:50 ratio with farmers who part with their land, he added.

Referring to encroachment of MUDA lands, Rajeev said that the encroachment clearance drive is underway and the process is a continuous one.

Replying to a question on transfer of MUDA developed layouts to MCC, he said that the District Minister will be holding a meeting with MUDA and MCC authorities in this regard, following which the process will gain momentum. Reacting to MDJA’s plea for allotment of a CA (Civic Amenities) site, Rajeev assured that the plea will be taken up at MUDA’s next Council meeting during which a resolution will be passed in this regard.