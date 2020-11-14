All India Co-operative Week begins

November 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The 67th All India Co-operative Week began at Sahakara Bhavan on Chamaraja Double Road (100 ft. Road) in city this morning, in accordance with the guidelines issued by National Co-operative Union of India.

This year, the Week is celebrated with the main theme ‘COVID pandemic – Atmanirbhar Bharat – Co-operatives,’ with focus on the post COVID-19 role and responsibility of Co-operatives.

The Week was launched with District Co-operative Union President H.V. Rajeev, who is also the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman, hoisting the seven-colour Co-operative Flag in the Sahakara Bhavan premises.

Later, the stage programme was inaugurated by Mysuru & Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central (MCDCC) Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda by lighting the lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, G.D. Harish Gowda said that the Co-operation Department has contributed its might for tackling the deadly Corona pandemic by donating a whopping Rs. 53 crore to the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Fund and the Department was the first in the State to make such a huge donation.

He pointed out that the Co-operative Week is celebrated every year with an objective of highlighting the achievements of the Co-operative sector in various sectoral areas and chalking out future strategies of growth based on the dynamics of Co-operative Development in each sector.

Maintaining that the outbreak of the Corona pandemic has posed fresh challenges, he said that in this backdrop, the Co-operative Week celebrations have an added significance in rejuvenating the Co-operative sector to improve functioning at all levels.

District Co-operative Union President H.V. Rajeev, who presided, said that it is heartening to note that Lalitha G.T. Devegowda, wife of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, has brought one more honour to the district by bagging the prestigious ‘Sahakara Ratna’ Award.

He hoped that the honour will be an inspiration for all other Co-operators to work hard and honestly for the growth of the Co-operative sector, especially during these trying times of COVID-19 crisis.

Marking the occasion, Karnataka Institute of Co-operative Management faculty M. Vishweshwariah delivered a lecture on the topic ‘The role and responsibility of Co-operative Institutions in Post Corona times.’

The week-long event features workshops/ seminars/ symposiums on assigned days at all taluk headquarters of the district until Nov. 20, when the Co-operative Week concludes.

District Co-operative Union Vice-President B.N. Sadananda, Manager T.S. Harish, Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies G.R. Vijaykumar, MCDCC Bank CEO G.C. Janardhan, Mysuru Taluk Agricultural Produce Co-operative Marketing Society (TAPCMS) President Lalithamma and others were present.