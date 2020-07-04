COVID-19: MUDA sets up Help Desk at main gate

July 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the number of COVID-19 positive cases rising by the day in the district, MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) has set up a help desk at its main gate in order to regulate entry of public to the office, with effect from today.

MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh told Star of Mysore that the MUDA has taken this step in order to reduce contact between staff and the visitors to the maximum extent possible, in the wake of the spread of the deadly pandemic. Maintaining that this measure has been taken in the interest of public health and safety, he sought the co-operation of citizens.

The public can call Ph: 0821-2429451 to register their enquiries in respect of MUDA Layouts. Also, complaints can be filed via e-mail: [email protected] or via WhatsApp: 88845-53232.

The citizens, who want to meet the Commissioner, can call Ph: 0821-2421942 or through WhatsApp for an appointment, Natesh said and added that from today (July 4), the members of the public visiting the MUDA office will be regulated at the Help Desk set up at the main entry gate.