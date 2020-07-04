Former Mayor appeals for quick clearance of files at Government offices

July 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Welcoming the Deputy Commissioner’s appeal in the wake of COVID-19, asking the public to visit Government offices only in case of absolute need, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, at the same time, has appealed the District Administration to expedite disposal of files.

In a press release, Sandesh Swamy, expressing concern over Corona Warriors contracting the virus, said that the DC’s appeal to the public was apt in the present situation, where the deadly pandemic is rising by the day.

Maintaining that the people are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the restrictions in Government offices, the former Mayor observed that some employees may unduly delay the movement of files under the pretext of lockdown regulations.

Pointing out that the laxity of Government servants may cause severe inconvenience to the public, he said that the DC must issue strict instructions to the staff for timely clearance of all files.

Highlighting the woes of MCC and MUDA contractors, who are made to run from pillar to post for payment of their bills, he wanted the District Administration to clear bills through online payment as this system will help in maintaining transparency.

He also stressed on the need for creating public awareness on online payment of property tax and water tax.