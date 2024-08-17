MLA Srivatsa welcomes Governor’s permission 

August 17, 2024

‘If CM Siddaramaiah had surrendered 14 sites, he might have salvaged some of his honour’

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has expressed his support for Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to grant permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment scam. He remarked, “Sathyameva Jayathe” (truth alone triumphs).

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Srivatsa, who has been opposing the alleged ‘arbitrary and illegal’ allocation of MUDA sites to CM’s wife, described this development as a significant first-stage victory for BJP and JD(S).

“Siddaramaiah will lose the 14 sites in Vijayanagar and his Chief Minister’s position, which he is desperately clinging to. He has fallen into a trap set by Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, acting on the orders of Siddaramaiah’s adversaries within the Congress. Byrathi Suresh is equally corrupt and has provided misguided advice to the Chief Minister, leading to these complications,” Srivatsa stated.

He further added, “Had Siddaramaiah surrendered the 14 sites as soon as the scam came to light, he might have salvaged some of his honour and his chair. By denying the scam and compelling his Cabinet Ministers to defend him despite the evident irregularities, the CM’s reputation has suffered.”

Srivatsa criticised the Congress and the CM’s supporters for blaming the Governor, asserting, “The Governor has acted justly against corruption. Those who have misappropriated public funds must be held accountable.”